Prince Henrik of Denmark Dead at 83

Denmark's Prince Henrik has died at the age of 83.

A statement shared publicly by the Denmark Royal Family read, "His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died on Tuesday, February 13, at 23.18 quietly at Fredensborg Palace. The Prince was surrounded by Her Majesty the Queen and their two sons."

Prince Henrik was hospitalized with pneumonia at the end of January while traveling in Egypt. Upon his return to Copenhagen, doctors discovered a benign tumor in his lung. Henrik later contracted an infection, and the palace announced last Friday that his condition had "greatly worsened." That same day, his son Prince Fredrik returned home from the Olympics to be with his family.