The Bachelor Winter Games Premiere: Who's Already Making Out and Why Is Ashley Crying?

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, thank you for our new favorite show.

The Bachelor Winter Games is like Bachelor in Paradise but with coats and games and accents and phrases like "cheeky lil' snog." It's ridiculous, it's wonderful, and we're already upset that it's only four episodes.

After a truly incredible opening parade and concert, all the contestants moved into their cute little winter home to get busy making out and preparing for the first Winter Games event, which involved both skiing and shooting.

For the guys, the Canadians and Luke quickly proved they were the ones to beat, and Kevin skiied away with the date card. Swedish Rebecca pretty easily scored the date card for the girls.