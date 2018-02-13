Shaun White Makes Olympic History With Gold Medal Three-Peat

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Redemption!
After falling short at the 2014 Sochi Games, Shaun White returned to the 2018 Winter Olympics with all eyes on a gold medal in his signature halfpipe event. Today he did just that, making history as snowboarding's first-three time Olympic gold medalist.
This also marks Team USA's 100th gold medal overall at the Winter Games.
After a pair of flawless runs, White entered his third and final run in second place behind Team Japan's Ayumu Hirano. The "Flying Tomato," as he's lovingly called, performed perfectly under pressure. As his near-perfect score of 97.75 was announced, Shaun threw his snowboard into the air, dropped to his knees and broke down in tears of joy.
?????? pic.twitter.com/Sp3EW3P5DA— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018
Aside from his athletic achievements, White has recently received negative attention for a 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by the former drummer of his rock band, Bad Things. In the newly resurfaced court documents, Lena Zawaideh claimed White made vulgar remarks to her and forced her to watch "sexually disturbing videos." White called the lawsuit "bogus," and in 2017 a private settlement was reached.
Just yesterday, White's teammate, 17-year-old Chloe Kim, made history as the youngest woman to medal in snowboarding.
Congratulations, Team USA!