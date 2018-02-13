Styled by Spencer Pratt: How to Break Out of Men's Wardrobe Rut

Getty Images
Sometimes, you just need to mix things up.
We all have our wardrobe uniforms: Kendall Jenner has her tinted tights, David Beckham has his tailored suits and Zayn Malik, well, everything apparently looks good with his tattoos.
In honor of New York Fashion Week—and the creative-albeit-sometimes-crazy looks—that come with it, we tasked Spencer Pratt to shake up a handful of tried-and-true male celebrity uniforms…because not only does The Hills star know a thing or two about attracting attention but he's got disruptive style, too.
We presented the reality star with six well-dressed male celebrities with signature styles. In turn, Spencer provided his tips and takeaways on how to easily reinvent a look.
There's nothing wrong with sticking to what works, but should you want to think outside your style box, keep scrolling.
Always the dapper dude, the youngest Jo Bro never misses the mark.
Though mixing in a pop of color or prints, vis-à-vis Zadig & Voltaire, will lighten up the vibes. "You can do this for lunch sushi and dinner sushi," Spencer noted.
"What could we do with Zayn?" Spencer questioned.
"Maybe a couple of new tattoos."
There's no doubt that Kanye is a card-carrying member of the fashion community, but buttoning up in a suit isn't really his brand. "When I think of Kanye, I don't ever see him in three-piece suits, like a David Beckham-style suit. At the Met Gala, he didn't even wear a suit. I would almost Daniel Craig him, like 007 Yeezy," said Spencer.
For those whose aesthetic leans more sportswear, pair your favorite boots or sneaks with an oversize patterned suit (like this one from Raf Simons fall 2018) for a more polished-but-edgy look.
"He has so much potential, especially with his budget," said Heidi Montag's other half. "Are you streetwear? Are you a skater? He's just so all over the place."
"Everything that's on the runway, I'd just have him breaking that level," said the reality star. "He needs to be a Hadid sister—they are in the outfits that just came off the runway." When it doubt, invest in a quality coat, like this one from Joseph Abboud fall 2018.
"David Beckham is always styled out," said Spencer. Posh Spice's husband can rock a three-piece suit or even just trousers and a crew neck and still look ready for a fashion show.
The truth is the former soccer pro could make a trash bag look cool, but what look would be outside his comfort zone? "Maybe more Young Thug-ish, gender-fluid outfits or kind of like Jackie Chan in the ‘90s," Spencer posited.
"He wears too much North Face," noted Spencer.
To elevate a rugged look, simply mix and match muted colors, textures and patterned fabric. Case in point: this look from Band of Outsiders fall 2018.
"I have lots of skin sensitivity so things just irritate me," explained Spencer. "In a perfect world, I would wear silk and satins and just really cozy things, but I'm more about hoodies, baggier pants and sneakers. I want to be able to run away, if I need to."
Jeremy Scott? "This is me right here," said Pratt Daddy. Bright colors attract paparazzi, after all.
