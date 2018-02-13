This is How Beyoncé Reacts When Another Woman Touches Jay-Z, According to Tiffany Haddish

If you mess with Jay-Z, you're going to have to answer to Queen B!

When it comes to Tiffany Haddish's hilarious stories with various stars, no celebrity is off limits — that includes Beyoncé. The comedian recently opened up about an encounter she had with the singer that proves she doesn't take kindly to people touching her man.

During an after party they both attended, Tiffany says she witnessed another actress put her hands on Jay-Z's chest, which was not Queen Bey approved. "Her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on her said, 'Get your hands off my man's chest,'" Tiffany shared in a new preview for TV One's Uncensored. So what did Beyoncé do next?