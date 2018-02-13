Why Whoopi Goldberg Is the Real Winner of New York Fashion Week

While models, celebrities and designers commonly advise fans and shoppers to "just be yourself," Whoopi Goldberg is a living demonstration that it actually works. For that, she deserves a standing ovation.

If you didn't notice, The View host was just about everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Christian Siriano, Chromat, Ulla Johnson, Jason Wu—the sixty-two-year-old entertainer was the MVP of the front row, sitting with the elite of the fashion world, as well as celebs that designers are dying to dress.

"I thought Christian Siriano's 10th anniversary runway show was spectacular," she told Interview Magazine. "I got to sit by Laverne Cox and Cardi B. It was really nice because I don't get to see a lot of people very often. So it was very nice to be able to catch up."

Like her tell-it-like-it-is persona on the The View, which commonly creates opportunities for advocacy, the talk show host attended shows with body positivity messages—a clear passion of hers.