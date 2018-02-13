Why Whoopi Goldberg Is the Real Winner of New York Fashion Week

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

While models, celebrities and designers commonly advise fans and shoppers to "just be yourself," Whoopi Goldberg is a living demonstration that it actually works. For that, she deserves a standing ovation. 

If you didn't notice, The View host was just about everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Christian Siriano, Chromat, Ulla Johnson, Jason Wu—the sixty-two-year-old entertainer was the MVP of the front row, sitting with the elite of the fashion world, as well as celebs that designers are dying to dress. 

"I thought Christian Siriano's 10th anniversary runway show was spectacular," she told Interview Magazine. "I got to sit by Laverne Cox and Cardi B. It was really nice because I don't get to see a lot of people very often. So it was very nice to be able to catch up."

Like her tell-it-like-it-is persona on the The View, which commonly creates opportunities for advocacy, the talk show host attended shows with body positivity messages—a clear passion of hers.

"The fact that [Siriano] showed all the clothes in various sizes was heaven," she continued. "Every woman sitting in this room thought to herself, 'I could wear that.'"

While she can appreciate fashion, it was also clear that Whoopi doesn't buy into the hype of fashion week. She's not trying to be something she's not. She's not looking at her wardrobe like a deer in headlights in the morning, stressed about photo opps. She's not clamouring for selfies with celebs. She's not there to impress, and she probably doesn't care if you like her outfit.

With 30 years in the business, an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, a Tony Award and an Oscar, please believe, this star is impressive, and her casual wardrobe makes that clear.

Check out her front row looks below!

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Whoopi Goldberg, Keke Palmer, Chromat

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Chromat

The View host appeared in denim jacket, blue jeans, grey beanie and zebra-print clogs. However, her casual style doesn't mean she doesn't appreciate the designers' athletic and swimwear, which Keke Palmer wore in the front row. 

"This is the best show I've seen, ever," she said backstage, according to The Cut. "I saw everyone represented and it doesn't get better than that."

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Wu

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jason Wu

Vanity Fair correspondent Amy Fine Collins and Whoopi are having a twinning moment. Check out the black and white shoes!

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Whoopi Goldberg, Keke Palmer, Cushnie Et Ochs

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Cushnie Et Ochs

Alongside the asymmetrical garments and silky gowns of the runway, the actress remained authentic to her understated style.

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Whoopi Goldberg, R13

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

R13

The talk show host keeps the American flag scarf, but changes into a long-sleeve T-shirt with an Elvis Presley graphic, completing an all-American look. Her outfit works, especially sitting next to NFL player Kam Chancellor and his wife, who wore neutral tones.

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Whoopi Goldberg, Carlos Campos

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Carlos Campos

Seeing the entertainer smile this big made everyone more excited to see what was coming down the runway.

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Whoopi Goldberg, Adam Selman

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Adam Selman

Are you amused? We certainly are after seeing the star's sneakers that features 3-D floral appliques.

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Whoopi Goldberg, Ulla Johnson

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Ulla Johnson

Who's the boss? Whoopi sits with fashion heavy hitters, Tom Leonardis and Gary Wassner at Ulla Johnson, right where she belongs.

