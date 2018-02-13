Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Welcome Baby No. 2

Theres another little swimmer in the Phelps family!

Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and his wife, former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson, have welcomed their second baby together, a baby boy named Beckett Richard Phelps. The new mom and dad of two announced the arrival of their baby boy via son Boomer Phelp's Instagram page.

"I am officially a big bro!!!" the caption read. "All I wanna do is hold him! I can't wait til I get to teach him so many cool things about the world!! #bigbro"

Michael shared his heartwarming message on Instagram: "Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now"