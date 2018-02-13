Bill Paxton's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Bill Paxton's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The actor passed away a year ago in February 2017 at the age of 61. Following his death, a family representative told E! News in a statement that Paxton had passed away following complications from surgery.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the statement began. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker."