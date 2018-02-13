New Year, Healthier You: Tips for Living Your Best Fit Life in 2018 With Ana Cheri

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 1:03 PM

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Keep those New Year's resolutions alive with fitness influencer Ana Cheri.

Whether you want to get stronger or just feel better, Cheri has the goods to keep you motivated on your fitness journey. From her YouTube channel with quick and easy workouts, to her recipes for healthy eats, Cheri is the go-to girl for all of your healthy living needs.

For the go-getter trying to balance both work and play, the model's short workout videos, demonstrating moves you can do anywhere, are ideal. Cheri keeps things simple and you can both feel the burn and fit the burn into your busy schedule. One move that helps the body fitness guru get her booty into shape is the pulse squat!

Photos

Fitness Goals: Celebs Getting Exercise

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

And because the SoCal native is a tomboy at heart, she likes to combine her love for the outdoors with her rigorous workout regime. Nearly all her workouts can be easily taken outside, with little to no equipment necessary to break a sweat.

One thing she wants all her followers to know is to never give up on yourself and your journey to a better you. In a behind the scenes look at the Prettylittlething fitness line, Cheri told viewers, "Be consistent, because nothing happens overnight, so work hard and just stick to it."

You can catch Cheri serving looks in the Prettylittlething Sport Collection below!

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Steel Gray

Show off those abs of steel in this sports bra and matching leggings.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Flirty and Fit

Feel confident and strong during your workout in this pink and blue matching set.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Blackout

Master those stairs in style with this sleek and slimming duo.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Strike a Pose

Whether you are practicing your downward dog or taking a break from your hike to snap a pic, do it with this stylish ensemble.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Carpe Diem

It's gonna take more than a tough workout to put a damper on your style in this energetic and cute combo.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Army Girl

Get in those army crawls during your workout while wearing this comfy camo outfit.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Ready, Set, Go!

Cheri gets our hearts racing in this green and black workout ensemble that is accented by a sporty black and white checker design on the leggings.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Break a Sweat

Fashion and functionality make a great duo, as do blue and neon green.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Popping Pink

Stand out in this electric pink ensemble.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Grand Slam Ensemble

Take your workout to the baseball diamond in this pink and black workout set. 

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Team USA

Rep the red, white and blue in this patriotic sports bra and legging. 

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Take a Break

Relax after your hike in this black and yellow combo.

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

80's Girl

Get your jazzercise on with these leggings and supportive top with pops of color and cute crisscross straps. 

Ana Cheri, Prettylittlething

Roxy Rodriquez

Stretch It Out

This army green sports bra and legging set is ideal for any fitness activity, and it includes a mesh cutout. Too cute!

What sporty look is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

