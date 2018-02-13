New Year, Healthier You: Tips for Living Your Best Fit Life in 2018 With Ana Cheri

Roxy Rodriquez
Keep those New Year's resolutions alive with fitness influencer Ana Cheri.
Whether you want to get stronger or just feel better, Cheri has the goods to keep you motivated on your fitness journey. From her YouTube channel with quick and easy workouts, to her recipes for healthy eats, Cheri is the go-to girl for all of your healthy living needs.
For the go-getter trying to balance both work and play, the model's short workout videos, demonstrating moves you can do anywhere, are ideal. Cheri keeps things simple and you can both feel the burn and fit the burn into your busy schedule. One move that helps the body fitness guru get her booty into shape is the pulse squat!
And because the SoCal native is a tomboy at heart, she likes to combine her love for the outdoors with her rigorous workout regime. Nearly all her workouts can be easily taken outside, with little to no equipment necessary to break a sweat.
One thing she wants all her followers to know is to never give up on yourself and your journey to a better you. In a behind the scenes look at the Prettylittlething fitness line, Cheri told viewers, "Be consistent, because nothing happens overnight, so work hard and just stick to it."
