Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Knew Tristan Thompson Was "the One"

As it turns out, Khloe and Tristan had a ton in common.

"Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did," she continued. "We shared the same principles and morals. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone. It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship."

Khloe adds, "That being said, you cannot fake the energy or chemistry that you have with someone. That means more to me than any conversation. But you need that foundation for when the honeymoon phase is over. You still must have respect and a mutual love for one another."

Too cute!