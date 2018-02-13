The Riverdale Secret to Cheryl Blossom's Powerful Red Lip

To perfect her lip lines off set, the star uses the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Linen or the Glossier Stretch Concealer—her personal favorites. Then, she blends the product with a Tarte Double-Ended Concealer Brush.

The result has become iconic. However, in the show, Cheryl's red lip doesn't quite represent the power and confidence that we normally associate with the bold makeup.

"At first, I think the red lip was just a motif throughout the show," Madelaine revealed. "The longer the show went on, I realized that the red lip represented an inner struggle with Cheryl. It's supposed to emote power, but I actually think it makes her feel a certain level of weakness."

The Blossom family claims red as its signature color, also pointing to the star's fire red hair. However, its strong association is limiting for the character because it's a facade.

"She is a Blossom and she wants to be proud of that, but she's treated so poorly by the ones that are still around that it's like she doesn't feel powerful with it on," the star continued. "In upcoming episodes, you see her without red lipstick on and she's actually more powerful. It's empowering when she takes it off, interestingly enough."