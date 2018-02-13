The Riverdale Secret to Cheryl Blossom's Powerful Red Lip

Diyah Pera/The CW
In CW's hit show Riverdale, Cheryl Blossom's pout is the quintessential red lip.
Bright, perfectly lined with a satin finish—this character is lip goals. And while we were dying to know the product responsible, it turns the powerful pout has less to do with what is used and more to do with how it's applied. Actress Madelaine Petsch, who plays the role of Cheryl, calls this behind-the-scenes beauty hack a "game changer" for her personal makeup routine.
"I don't wear red lipstick often, but if I'm doing an event, when I put lipstick on—I don't care if it already looks perfect—I'll go around my lips with a concealer to perfect the line," the new Bioré ambassador told E! News. "That's something that my makeup artist does with my red lip, and it has changed the game. That's why my red lip looks so good, because we always go around it with concealer."
To perfect her lip lines off set, the star uses the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Linen or the Glossier Stretch Concealer—her personal favorites. Then, she blends the product with a Tarte Double-Ended Concealer Brush.
The result has become iconic. However, in the show, Cheryl's red lip doesn't quite represent the power and confidence that we normally associate with the bold makeup.
"At first, I think the red lip was just a motif throughout the show," Madelaine revealed. "The longer the show went on, I realized that the red lip represented an inner struggle with Cheryl. It's supposed to emote power, but I actually think it makes her feel a certain level of weakness."
The Blossom family claims red as its signature color, also pointing to the star's fire red hair. However, its strong association is limiting for the character because it's a facade.
"She is a Blossom and she wants to be proud of that, but she's treated so poorly by the ones that are still around that it's like she doesn't feel powerful with it on," the star continued. "In upcoming episodes, you see her without red lipstick on and she's actually more powerful. It's empowering when she takes it off, interestingly enough."
As the "most made up" character, the actress ends up wearing a lot of makeup to portray Cheryl and shared how to takes it off.
"[Bioré Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam] is a great product that doesn't dry my skin but also feels like it's doing something," she said, calling it a must-have for her combination skin. "I use that in the morning and at night. At night, after I work on Riverdale, I do like triple cleansing."
