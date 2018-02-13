Paris Jackson Shares a Rare Home Movie From Her Childhood

The public didn't see much of Michael Jackson's children during their formative years.

Often masked in public in the early 2000s, the King of Pop's elder children—Prince Jackson, 21, and Paris Jackson, 19—have stepped into the spotlight in recent years. Meanwhile, his son Blanket "Bigi" Jackson, 15, has kept a low-profile under his uncle's guardianship. (The teen's grandmother, Katherine Jackson, filed paperwork to resign as his co-guardian in October 2017.)

Early Tuesday morning—in honor of her big brother's birthday—Paris gave fans a rare glimpse into her happy childhood by sharing never-before-seen home movie footage with her Instagram followers. Writing to Prince, she said, "my dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn't amount to how much i adore you. i've always looked up to you, and to this day you're still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i'd still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands. i miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you've always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i'm so lucky to have you in my life."