Chloe Kim Makes Olympic History After Winning Halfpipe Gold Medal

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 8:39 PM

Chloe Kim, 2018 Winter Olympics

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

History continues to be made at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

For those who missed out on NBC's prime-time coverage of the games Monday evening, Team USA member Chloe Kim picked up a major win that deserves plenty of recognition.

While appearing in the women's halfpipe, Chloe exceeded expectations and earned the biggest score of the competition with a near-perfect 98.25 total.

The tally earned the Southern California native resident a gold medal.  And yes, the 17-year-old made history by becoming the youngest woman to medal in snowboarding.

"I worked so hard to get to this point and just coming here and being able to land was my main goal," Chloe shared with NBC Sports after her big win. "I was so happy I could do it and take home the gold."

She added, "My family has sacrificed so much for me and accomplish this dream of mine. Being able to do that in their home country is amazing."

In between her second and third runs, Chloe even had some time to tweet to her loyal fans and followers. Before you think she was stressed beyond belief, you may want to read her tweet.

"Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry," she shared. LOL!

Before Chloe receives some food, we have a feeling she won't mind waiting a few more minutes to accept her gold medal.

"I just couldn't believe. It was such an amazing feeling," Chloe explained after her win. "I was really happy to land my third run."

Now let's get the superstar athlete some grub!

