Watch Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reveal Her Pregnancy News to Family

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 6:46 PM

It's time for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra to spread some exciting news.

On tonight's all-new Teen Mom OG, the couple celebrated their pregnancy by informing their parents that the family is growing.

First up was Catelynn's mom April who couldn't help but get emotional when seeing granddaughter Novalee Reign wearing a shirt that read "I'm going to be a big sister."

"Are you serious? Really," she asked while holding back tears. Catelynn added, "I am! I swear to God! Hopefully it's a grand boy."

"I'm happy with whatever it is," April assured viewers. "Could be twins, you could get one of each!"

Later on in tonight's show, Tyler's dad stopped by the family house to hear the news.

"What if it's a girl? Are you going to keep trying for a boy?" Butch shared after celebrating the announcement. "Rock it out baby."

Catelynn also revealed that she's going to have a "summer baby" because her due date is between July and August.

Just two weeks ago, fans watched the couple announce that they are expecting baby No.3. Their daughter helped announce the big news with a special T-shirt that indicated she was going to be a big sister.

"How many did you take?" Tyler asked before Catelynn confessed that four pregnancy tests all confirmed she was pregnant. "Oh my gosh! You're a fertile myrtle."

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

