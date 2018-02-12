Watch Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reveal Her Pregnancy News to Family

It's time for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra to spread some exciting news.

On tonight's all-new Teen Mom OG, the couple celebrated their pregnancy by informing their parents that the family is growing.

First up was Catelynn's mom April who couldn't help but get emotional when seeing granddaughter Novalee Reign wearing a shirt that read "I'm going to be a big sister."

"Are you serious? Really," she asked while holding back tears. Catelynn added, "I am! I swear to God! Hopefully it's a grand boy."

"I'm happy with whatever it is," April assured viewers. "Could be twins, you could get one of each!"