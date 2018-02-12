Lupita Nyong'o Jokes Black Panther Cast Needs a ''Support Group'' to Deal With Fan Hysteria

She said her co-stars even started a group text to exchange "the best ones," further explaining, "It was a moment where we were just like, ‘Oh my god. We need a support group to handle this!' You know, the enthusiasm?"

Lupita is extremely thankful for the public's response to Black Panther, adding, "People are obviously showing a possession of this, an ownership. That's what dreams are made of for filmmakers—that people relate to it in such a personal way. They feel like this is their story. The community spirit has been amazing."

Boseman wholeheartedly agrees, calling the now-viral 'Black Panther Challenge' an "incredible thing." Hundreds of crowdfunding initiatives have raised over $400,000 to host Black Panther screenings for children all over the United States, and the actor shared onstage, "It inspires us to do the same thing… You can make movies, but I don't know what this is."