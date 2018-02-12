Instagram Testing New Feature That Will Make It A Lot Harder to Creep

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 5:08 PM

You know those secret Instagram Story screenshots you've been taking? Well they might not be a secret for much longer.

Instagram is currently testing a new feature on the app that will notify users when someone takes a screenshot of their Story, TechCrunch reports. Social media users who are involved in the testing process are sharing information about the possible new feature with their followers.

Twitter user @__cajb shared a screenshot with her followers of a message she received from Instagram. "Screenshots in Stories," the notification reads. "Next time you take a screenshot or screen recording, the person who posted the story will be able to see."

And Twitter user @readbyher shared a photo with their followers, letting them know how you will get notified if someone takes a screenshot of your Story.

The tweet shows that after you post to your Story and you check to see who has viewed it, a symbol will appear next to a person's name if they took a screenshot.

Of the new feature test, Instagram told TechCrunch in a statement, "We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you."

There's been no announcement about when or if this update will happen for all users just yet.

What do you think about this possible new feature? Sound off in the comments!

