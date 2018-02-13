17 Life Lessons Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Can Learn From Her Famous Family

She's got a lot to learn!
As any Kardashian or Jenner fan knows, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1 after months of pregnancy speculation. Kylie announced the birth of her baby girl on social media with a cute picture of Stormi, which quickly became the most liked photo on Instagram. The baby joins the growing Kardashian-Jenner family with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby on the way next.
There is no doubt that Stormi has a lot of wise family members surrounding her to teach her the ropes. Whether it's learning from her mom how to be charitable and give back or getting schooled in the art of prank calls by Scott Disick, this little lady is in great hands. Let's take a look back at all of the iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments little Stormi can learn life lessons from.
1. Giving Back: While living the lavish lifestyles of the Kardashians and Jenners, Kylie was taught to be charitable at a young age. On her 18th birthday she made donations to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and has worked with the Smile Train and Teen Cancer of America.
2. Prank Calls: Lord Disick can school Stormi on how to be a master prank caller, all thanks to his epic Todd Kraines prank.
3. When to (Not) Wear Earrings: Kim will be able to teach Kylie's baby a valuable lesson on how to accessorize appropriately around open water. Thanks to their exotic Bora Bora vacation, we got Kourtney's most iconic quote, "Kim, there's people that are dying."
4. Identifying Animals: Momma Kylie instantly became a viral meme when she was called to Kris' foyer and mixed up a baby pig for a feathered creature. "Is that a chicken?!"
5. Period Patrol: When young Kenny first got her period, Khloe and Kylie taught a crash course on womanhood complete with a tampon demonstration. They even watched Kendall's birth video!
6. Buying a Home: When Kylie was a first time homeowner she was grilled about how much of a responsibility it is from her sisters Kim and Khloe. These days, Kylie is a real estate boss! She's the proud owner of one house in Calabasas and three houses in the Hidden Hills estates.
7. Being Confident: Insecurities are difficult to deal with, and Kylie's biggest insecurity were her lips. After admitting to getting them done, she built a multi-million dollar empire off of them with her Lip Kits. Take that, haters!
8. Driving Lessons: Auntie KoKo could teach a lesson on what not to do when on the road. Khloe was arrested for driving under the influence in 2007 and spent three hours in jail, while Kim had an iconic photo shoot during the car ride there. We hope those were framed like Khloe's mugshot photo.
9. Fitness Routine: Stormi Webster won't need a personal trainer, as her fit aunts Kim, Kourtney and Khloe will keep her healthy and in shape. The three Kardashians are constantly Snapchatting and showing off their training sessions.
10. Finding Hobbies: Stormi will be well-rounded in her future hobbies, which, if Keeping Up With the Kardashians is any indication, will probably include racing fast cars, horseback riding, shooting guns at a range and playing golf.
11. Beauty Regimen: Auntie Kourtney has kept herself and sister Khloe well-groomed thanks to her DIY at home waxing techniques that we're sure she'll pass down.
12. The Art of Crying: Kim's crying face has been a pop culture meme so much that Kim included it in her Kimoji collection. Kourtney even owns a phone case of the Internet meme.
13. Cooking Lessons: Khloe and Kylie can school Stormi on how to cook some of their iconic meals, like Khloe's homemade cheesecake and Kylie's viral ramen recipe.
14. Organizational Tips: Auntie KoKo can give tips on how to be KHLO-C-D thanks to Khloe's YouTube series that takes fans inside how she organizes her cookie jars, pantry and closet.
15. Party Planning: It's no surprise that the Kardashians and Jenners know how to throw a lavish star-studded party. No pressure for Stormi's first birthday party…
16. Lavish Vacations: KUWTK fans have practically been on all their family trips. Take notes, Stormi, as the family loads up their private jets and stays at top-notch resorts.
17. Makeup Tutorials: If Stormi ever needs a lesson on contouring or the proper way to apply lip liner, Kim and Kylie have got her covered! These makeup moguls have their million dollar makeup lines to give them credibility and access to endless products.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE