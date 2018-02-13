Chip and Joanna Gaines' 7 Cutest Family Moments: Fixing Up Their Home Life After Finding Fame

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are known for building dream homes on Fixer Upper, but the couple's greatest project has always been their family.

The proud parents have four children: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 7. They're also planning on welcoming a fifth child later this year.

For the past five seasons, fans have gotten glimpses of the children's idyllic country upbringing on HGTV. Now, viewers will get to see more of the kids on Chip and Joanna's Family Garden Project. In the special, which airs Feb. 13 at 9:00 p.m. EST, the 43-year-old dad and 39-year-old mom recruit the help of their kids to give their backyard garden a fresh new look. The special airs during the show's final season and serves as a sweet farewell to the Gaines family.

Joanna and Chip announced they were ending Fixer Upper in September 2017. While rumors of marital problems started to spread, Joanna cited their growing family as a reason for ending the show.

"For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids," Chip told Today back in October. "And we didn't want to push it, red line it, for so long that we woke up and realized, we are at a point of no return."

This isn't the first time the couple has talked about the difficulties of balancing work and family. In 2011, two years before the first episode of Fixer Upper even aired, Joanna wrote about the struggle on her blog.

"For a while, it was working just great and then the stress of work started spilling over on the ‘mother' side and I noticed even when I was home, my mind was always at work," she said. "I noticed some things coming up in their hearts and even mine that were red flags. They needed their mom in this season of life and honestly I needed my kids."

So before we say goodbye to the Gaineses, here's a look back at seven of their cutest family moments.