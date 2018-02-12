The Royals' Elizabeth Hurley Nearly Flashes Nipple in Super-Sexy Braless Instagram Pic

No royal nip slips here!
The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley is flaunting a whole lot of cleavage in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous 52-year-old actress took to social media on Monday to post a braless photo to promote pieces from her clothing line. "Bathroom selfie in my new Lizzie Robe in soft crochet @elizabethhurleybeach," the Brit beauty captioned the steamy shot.
Hurley avoided any nip slips but definitely put her cleavage and flat stomach on full display.
In addition to showing off her killer figure, Hurley appears to be makeup free in the smiley snapshot. Looking good, Queen Helena!
Hurley appears to be on a tropical vacation at the moment. Two days ago the E! star shared a bikini pic that shows her doing a handstand on a white sand beach with the crystal blue ocean in the background.
She also shared another stunning swimsuit shot, writing, "Launching tomorrow @elizabethhurleybeach new #summer18 collection #cheetahbikini #pixierobe."
Scroll down to check out all of Hurley's unbelievably sexy bikini pics!
"Launching tomorrow @elizabethhurleybeach new #summer18 collection #cheetahbikini #pixierobe."
"Handstand @elizabethhurleybeach."
"My new Isla Bikini in Hot Pink @elizabethhurleybeach."
Article continues below
"Rise & shine."
"New bikini," Hurley wrote with this pic of herself emerging from crystal clear ocean water.
"Happy Saturday #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach by @damianhurley1."
Article continues below
"Someone has to do it #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach."
"#nationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach"
"Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1."
Article continues below
"Mellow in yellow #elizabethhurleybeach"
"No vacation complete without a Jackie Collins. RIP. A wonderful lady who cheered me up and entertained me again and again xxx @jackiejcollins"
"Early morning sun #elizabethhurleybeach"
Article continues below
"Last rays of summer, English style @elizabethhurleybeach #countrylife"
"Sunbathing in Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach"
"Last October in glorious Mustique #IvorySnakeBikini @elizabethhurleybeach"
Article continues below
"Happy days @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"
"Bikini time @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"
"Preview of #CrystalBikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"
Article continues below
"Our new Painted Lady bikini, coming early 2017 @elizabethhurleybeach #maldives @chevalblancrandheli"
"Take me back #maldives @chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach"
"New Saltwater Bikini shot at @velaaprivateisland #maldives @elizabethhurleybeach"
Article continues below
"New Jaguar Bikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"
"Bye bye London til 2016. Heading West to family, friends, fire and fun. Yippee"