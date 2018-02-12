Michael Phelps, Wife Nicole and Son Boomer Throw Shower for ''#BabyShark'' No. 2

Just swim!
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps celebrated the upcoming arrival of his second child, which he has lovingly dubbed "BabyShark" No. 2, on Sunday by throwing his wife Nicole Phelps a baby shower in Scottsdale, Arizona. The pair was joined by friends and family, including their young son (and Instagram superstar) Boomer Phelps, who appeared to have a great time at the baby bash. He even got his own cake!
For the festive occasion, Phelps donned a pink, short-sleeved button-down, while the former Miss California opted for a bodycon army green dress and sleeveless beige coat.
After the event, Nicole posted an Instagram photo with her main man and wrote, "Such an amazing day celebrating our #babyshark!! More photos to come... we are so thankful for everyone who was able to be with us and everyone who was with us in spirit."
Similarly, Michael hopped on social media and posted a smiling snap with his wife and son, writing, "Thanks to those who came to celebrate today!! #babyshark."
Friend Samie Kaczkowski posted a smiling snap from the event on Instagram with the caption, "Such a beautiful day celebrating this sweet mama. Can’t wait to meet your newest addition, @mrs.nicolephelps."
One of Nicole's bridesmaids named Nataliya posted an Instagram with the expectant mother and her gal pals and wrote, "So happy I could share this special day celebrating baby with you. Always all smiles with these girls #babyshark #grateful #allsmiles #bridesmaids."
In August, the couple announced on social media post that they were expecting a second bundle of love.
At the time, shared a photo of Boomer clutching a pregnancy test and the caption, "Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??"
Maybe Michael's pink shirt is a clue?!