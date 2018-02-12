Michael Phelps, Wife Nicole and Son Boomer Throw Shower for ''#BabyShark'' No. 2

Just swim!

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps celebrated the upcoming arrival of his second child, which he has lovingly dubbed "BabyShark" No. 2, on Sunday by throwing his wife Nicole Phelps a baby shower in Scottsdale, Arizona. The pair was joined by friends and family, including their young son (and Instagram superstar) Boomer Phelps, who appeared to have a great time at the baby bash. He even got his own cake!

For the festive occasion, Phelps donned a pink, short-sleeved button-down, while the former Miss California opted for a bodycon army green dress and sleeveless beige coat.

After the event, Nicole posted an Instagram photo with her main man and wrote, "Such an amazing day celebrating our #babyshark!! More photos to come... we are so thankful for everyone who was able to be with us and everyone who was with us in spirit."

Similarly, Michael hopped on social media and posted a smiling snap with his wife and son, writing, "Thanks to those who came to celebrate today!! #babyshark."