A Day in the Life: How Jourdan Dunn Gets Ready for Fashion Week

What's it really like for supermodels at New York Fashion Week?

Think: hours of glam, fittings, outfit changes and photo ops with the likes of Kate Upton, Maya Jama and Victoria Justice. Basically, it's as fabulous as you can imagine. Is this world so far from your reality you can't picture it? Let supermodel Jourdan Dunn take you there.

The Maybelline ambassador captured her day before attending one of the most highly anticipated shows of the season, Jonathan Simkhai. The British beauty shared the makeup products she's loving right now, the racks of clothes and shoes that don't quite make the cut but deserve attention nevertheless, and that it really does take a village to get NYFW-ready. Forget being a fly on the wall—here's an inside perspective of the exclusive world of the high-fashion elite.