Chris Hemsworth Hugging a Koala Is All We Need on a Monday

by Amanda Rothenberg | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 11:55 AM

Chris Hemsworth, Kangaroo Island

Instagram

We honestly can't decide who's cuter—Chris Hemsworth or the koala he's hugging. 

The Thor actor took to Instagram Monday to document the family's weekend trip to Kangaroo Island. Hemsworth and his kids, Sasha, Tristan and India Rose, spent the weekend visiting the wildlife park, walking alongside sea lions, fishing together and swimming with dolphins. The native Australian also found time to ride some waves on his surfboard, one of his favorite pastimes. 

After making the decision to move back to Australia in 2016, the family of five has spent most of their time exploring the continent and enjoying the laidback lifestyle of Byron Bay. Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, made the decision to move because they wanted their kids to grow up away from the glamour of Hollywood, hoping they would be able to live a somewhat "normal" life.

Check out snapshots from the trip below:

Chris Hemsworth Contractually Done With Thor After Avengers 4

Up close and personal.

Chris Hemsworth, Kangaroo Island

Instagram

We've discovered Chris Hemsworth's real life superpower: snake charming! 

Chris Hemsworth, Kangaroo Island

Instagram

Father daughter bonding done right.

Chris Hemsworth, Kangaroo Island

Instagram

Chris Hemsworth is such a catch!

Chris Hemsworth, Kangaroo Island

Instagram

If their weekend getaway is what normal looks like, sign us up!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

