Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and More All That Stars Reunite for MTV's Wild 'N Out

Get ready for a ‘90s throwback!
Kel Mitchell shared a photo of him reuniting with his former All That cast members Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server on Sunday for an episode of MTV's Wild N' Out. He also shared a video of him riding in the elevator with his former co-stars, as well as a photo of him posing alongside Thompson, DJ D-Wrek and Nick Cannon.
"#allthatreunion on @wildnout today!!" Server tweeted along with a picture of the former Nickelodeon stars. "We had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!! Can't wait for you guys to see it!!! Thanks to @nickcannon for having us #family @Iamkelmitchell @loribethdenberg,"
Cannon also referred to the epic throwback moment as a "family reunion" on Twitter.
Mitchell and Thompson appeared on All That from about 1994 to 1999. They then went on to star in their hit show Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000 and starred in the 1997 comedy Good Burger. Thompson now stars on Saturday Night Live.
This isn't the first time the two have reunited. The two stars had a Good Burger reunion on The Tonight Show back in 2015, and Mitchell has hinted at another reunion ever since.
"I definitely see a revival coming on," he told E! News. "Ever since the Jimmy Fallon that we had with Good Burger—Kenan and I have definitely been talking."
Denberg appeared on All That from about 1994 to 1998 and played a number of popular characters, including Connie Muldoon. Server appeared on the comedy sketch show from 1994 to 2000. They also both appeared in Good Burger.
