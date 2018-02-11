Amy Schumer Confirms Relationship With Chef Chris Fischer in PDA Photo

It looks like Amy Schumer is officially off the market!

The I Feel Pretty actress seemingly just confirmed her rumored romance with chef Chris Fischer on Instagram. On Sunday, Schumer went public with the romance, sharing a picture of herself and Fischer kissing in a photo booth at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party.

"Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!" Schumer captioned the PDA pic.

Schumer and Fischer have been sparking romance rumors for months now after being photographed having dinner together in New York City in early November 2017. This is the first time Schumer has publicly addressed her new relationship.