Prince Harry Can't Get Enough of Rugby While Attending Matches Without Meghan Markle

Has there ever been a rugby match Prince Harry doesn't love?!

While kicking off his weekend in London, the royal family member traveled to The Stoop for an afternoon of matches.

The Patron of England Rugby was able to watch England's Red Roses vs. Wales in the Women's Six Nations AKA Rugby's Greatest Championship.

Photographers snapped the groom-to-be in the stands wearing a black trench coat and light blue tie as he clapped and cheered throughout the game.

After the Red Roses earned a victory of 52-0, Prince Harry was able to meet the players and coaches from both teams.