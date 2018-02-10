Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter After 10-Month Hiatus

Well look who's back in your Twitter feed this weekend.

On Saturday morning, many pop culture fans were surprised to find a tweet from the one and only Amanda Bynes.

After staying quiet on the social media app since April of 2017, the Nickelodeon star returned to document a casual girls' night out in Los Angeles.

"Dinner with friends at Girasol," she wrote with the kissing lips emoji as she posed inside the Studio City, Calif. restaurant.

In the picture, Amanda looked happy and healthy in a black top with her signature blonde hair. She was joined by two ladies.