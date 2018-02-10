Kim Cattrall Slams Sex and the City Co-Star Sarah Jessica Parker: "You Are Not My Friend"

Kim Cattrall wishes someone from the Sex and the City franchise would leave her alone.

Close to four months after news broke that Sex and the City 3 would officially not be happening, controversy continues to surround two of the stars.

In a new Instagram posted Saturday morning, Kim had a strong message for Sarah Jessica Parker.

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Kim wrote in her caption. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend."

She added, "So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl' persona."