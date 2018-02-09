EXCLUSIVE!

Camila Cabello and Dating Coach Matthew Hussey Pack on the PDA in Mexico

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan

Camila Cabello is living it up with a hunky man by her side! 

The "Havana" songstress was photographed enjoying a romantic day at the beach in Mexico with Matthew Hussey, a British life coach famous for his Cosmopolitan magazine dating column and bestselling books. 

Camila, 20, and Matthew, 30, didn't shy away from the PDA, admiring Cabo's natural beauty with their arms around each other. At one point, Hussey leaned in for a kiss and they strolled down the Cabo shoreline holding hands. 

An eyewitness tells E! News they arrived to the beach just before the sunset and stayed for about 40 minutes. "Lots of PDA and smiles," the source describes, also revealing Camila and Matthew arrived in Mexico on Thursday. 

Photos

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey's PDA-Filled Beach Trip

There's no telling just when Camila and Matthew's undeniable chemistry first sparked, but the gorgeous brunette's smile speaks for itself! Cabello recently hinted at having someone special in her life, telling radio DJ Zane Lowe there's "maybe" a new boo in the picture. 

"Now it's a lot of loving," she added. 

To see all the photos from Camila and Matthew's romantic getaway, keep scrolling! 

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

New Couple Alert?

The "Havana" songstress and British television personality hold each other close while vacationing in Mexico. 

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

Smooch!

Matthew, whose dating advice appears in books and magazines, leans in for a kiss from the Cuban-born performer. 

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

Pure Bliss

Camila closes her eyes and leans to the side as her possible love interest admires the sunset. 

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

Flirty

Look at the smile! The duo plays around along the shoreline.

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

What a Day

Camila and Matthew take in the sights of Cabo with a romantic stroll. 

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

Beach Ready

The former Fifth Harmony member hits the sand in a black bikini, patterned kimono and wide-brimmed sun hat. 

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

You & Me

These two aren't afraid to show off a little PDA!

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

Can't Look Away

Hussey keeps his eyes on the stunning celebrity as they walk hand-in-hand. 

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

HEM/BACKGRID

Some Alone Time

Camila and Matthew have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship publicly. 

