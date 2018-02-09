House of Cards Star Reg E. Cathey Dead at 59

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 4:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ginger Zee

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Welcomes Baby No. 2

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

Camila Cabello and Dating Coach Matthew Hussey Pack on the PDA in Mexico

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid, Best Beauty

How Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Are Taking Over New York Fashion Week

Reg E. Cathey, Reginald E. Cathey

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a talented Emmy-award winning actor.

House of Cards and The Wire star Reg E. Cathey has died. He was 59 years old.

The news was confirmed by The Wire creator David Simon who reported his former co-worker's passing on social media Friday afternoon.

"Reg Cathey, 1958-2018.  Not only a fine, masterful actor—but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set," he wrote on Twitter. "On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking."

David added, "Reg, your memory is a great blessing."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Reg E. Cathey, House of Cards

Netflix

According to TMZ, the actor passed away at his home in New York and was surrounded by family and friends. The outlet reports he had been battling lung cancer.

Fans will know Reg for his role as Freddy in House of Cards. His character was the owner of Francis Underwood's favorite BBQ joint. The performance earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series back in 2015.

Most recently, Reg was seen as Chief Byron Giles on the Cinemax series Outcast and was in HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

Story developing...more to come.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , House of Cards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -