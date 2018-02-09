Lucy Hale at Kate Spade: Femininity, Fanny Packs and Skin Care

"Everyone needs a good Kate Spade fanny pack."

According to Lucy Hale at the Kate Spade Fall-Winter 2018 Presentation on day two of New York Fashion Week, the brand has the perfect balance of femininity and edge to inspire her wardrobe.

"Kate Spade helps me embrace my feminine side, I would say," she told E! News. "I'm typically not a girl that wears a lot of color."

In a black and nude sheer dress with pointy-toe ankle boots, the Pretty Little Lies star admits that Kate Spade, specifically, doesn't make her feel like too much of a girly girl, because while the garments in themselves are ultra-feminine, she can use accessories to create a balance that she's comfortable with.