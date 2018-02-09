TV's Top Couple 2018: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now!

  • By
  • &

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lydia McLaughlin, Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12

Lydia McLaughlin Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County—Again

The Bachelor Winter Games

Listen to The Bachelor Winter Games' Opening Ceremony Anthem and Learn Its Crazy Backstory

The Good Place, Parks & Recreation, Kristen Bell, Amy Poehler

TV Crossovers: From Guest Appearances to Visual Gags, the Surprising Ways Shows Connect

TVs Top Couples, Sweet 16

Let the battles continue!

TV's Top Couple 2018 has officially reached the sweet 16, meaning there are eight fights to be fought over the next two days, and there are some pretty serious match-ups in this round.

Will Riverdale, OutlanderSense8, and Supergirl all continue with two competitors each? Will the OGs Mulder and Scully prevail? Will the Turkish underdogs continue to surprise us all? 

Only your votes can answer those questions, so get going!

As always, you can vote as many times as you want for as many couples as you want, but you knew that already. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

TV's Top Couple 2018: Sweet 16
1. Betty and Jughead vs. Roger and Brianna
57.8
42.2
2. Claire and Jamie vs. Kara and Mon-El
64.9
35.1
3. Magnus and Alec vs. Hayley and Elijah
66.3
33.7
4. Oliver and Felicity vs. Alex and Maggie
63.9
36.1
5. Lito and Hernando vs. Hilal and Leon
18.0
82.0
6. Veronica and Archie vs. Kala and Wolfgang
52.6
47.4
7. Barry and Iris vs. Kat and Adena
58.3
41.7
8. Waverly and Nicole vs. Mulder and Scully
52.4
47.6

This round closes Sunday, February 11 at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET, so get your votes in...now! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -