Kim Kardashian Says It's a "Good Thing" Scott Disick Is Dating Sofia Richie: "Whatever Makes Him Happy"

Kim Kardashian has given her stamp of approval!

Scott Disick's relationship with girlfriend Sofia Richie was a hot topic on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While in NYC for Fashion Week, Kris Jenner brings up the topic of Scott's love life to Kim. "What is going on with Scott and Sofia?" Kris asks Kim over the phone.

"I've started to see pictures of Scott running around New York and whatever makes him happy, I don't judge, I don't care," Kim says in her confessional. "I think it's a good thing. I just hope that he's making good choices and having fun and nothing's getting crazy."

Meanwhile, Kim has a crisis when she finds out a media outlet leaked the identity of her surrogate.