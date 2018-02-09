Chris Brown Says He Wants to Tour With Rihanna, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

Chris Brown has an idea even he admits is a little crazy.

The hip-hop music star took to Twitter on Friday with a pitch for his 26.7 million followers: a world tour with three of the biggest names in the industry.

"Just thinking.... A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would Beyoncé, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, CHRIS BROWN. '2 for 2'. And if y'all decide to do it without me... give me 10%," Chris tweeted.

Given Brown's contentious criminal history with Rihanna, some Twitter users raised their eyebrows over the "Loyal" singer's proposal to reunite with his ex on the road.