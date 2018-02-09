Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Before-and-After Photos Prove She's Insanely Beautiful

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Street Style, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Takes New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2018: Check Out her Looks!

ESC: NYFW Kate Spade, Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale at Kate Spade: Femininity, Fanny Packs and Skin Care

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie Leads the Best Dressed Stars of the Week in Floral Dress

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Beauty

Instagram

Here's proof that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is not human.

The model took to Instagram Stories to share her glam process in preparation of the star-studded Tom Ford fall-winter 2018 runway at New York Fashion Week. Not only did she show herself getting makeup (by Katie Jane Hughes) and hair-ready (courtesy of Christian Wood), but Jason Statham's baby mama took us on a trip to NYC's Marie Robinson Salon for a color job as well.

The before-and-after photos are shocking…but only because Rosie looks just as gorgeous going in (with brownish-blonde tresses) as the final reveal, which features lighter highlights. Forget the lackluster strands, grown-out roots or simply flat hair most of us have before a salon appointment. Nope, not Rosie—the model's voluminous "before" look is already goals for us mere mortals.

Photos

Celebrities Front Row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Beauty

Instagram

Granted, the new mother has to sit around in tin foil like the rest when it comes to hair maintenance. Not to mention, her "after" look shows a subtle-yet-impactful transformation, especially when it appeared pulled back and shiny at the Tom Ford show. But even without a full day of glam, Rosie would still be a knock-out beauty.

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Beauty

Instagram

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Beauty

Instagram

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Beauty

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Life's just not fair. 

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rosie Huntington-Whiteley , Style Collective , Fashion , Fashion Week , Beauty , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -