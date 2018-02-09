EXCLUSIVE!

Listen to The Bachelor Winter Games' Opening Ceremony Anthem and Learn Its Crazy Backstory

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 12:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lydia McLaughlin, Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12

Lydia McLaughlin Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County—Again

The Good Place, Parks & Recreation, Kristen Bell, Amy Poehler

TV Crossovers: From Guest Appearances to Visual Gags, the Surprising Ways Shows Connect

Honey Boo Boo, Alana Thompson

Watch Honey Boo Boo's Heartbreaking Confession to Sugar Bear in Mama June Sneak Peek

Ladies and gentleman, please stand for the singing of Bachelor Nation's anthem. 

Yes, you heard that right: The Bachelor Winter Games' has its very own anthem for the opening ceremony that viewers will see in the spinoff's two-hour premiere on Monday night, with the contestants and parade attendees unsure of whether or not to remove their hats or place their hands on their hearts, as you can see in E! News' exclusive sneak peek above. It's classic Bachelor moment, with the perfect balance of tongue-in-cheek playfulness and sincerity, just as the ABC reality hit's producers intended. 

"The anthem came about because we thought to ourselves, well, we really need some kind of anthem, some kind of song, that commemorates the beginning of these games," executive producer Bennett Graebner told E! News.

While the show briefly considered reaching out to "someone famous" to write and perform the song, another idea soon came to them.

Photos

The Bachelor: Winter Games Cast Revealed

"I thought, why not reach out to a local high school and see if they'll put something together for us?" Graebner said. Winter Games ended up working with Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, Vermont, with the song being written by high school instrumental music teacher Neil Freeburn

"They put some lyrics together and recorded it and sent to us," Graebner said. "And it was great!"

Aside from "very few minor suggestions," the song delivered from the local high school "was actually great from the moment they sent it to us. It was really, really fun. We tried to incorporate as much of the local flavor in Vermont as we could, especially with that opening arrival parade." 

Burr & Burton Academy Fionnuala Cree had the honor of performing the anthem at the ceremony. 

Bachelor Winter Games

ABC; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

Adding in elements like the anthem or the infamous Love Boat-esque opening credits of Bachelor in Paradise serve as a way to help keep the creative spark alive in a franchise that's been airing for well over a decade. 

"That really is the joy of a new show, is that we can have a little fun with it," Graebner said. 

Here is the complete rundown of the anthem (feel free to put your hand over your open heart):

Bachelor Winter Games, to fight for love and more

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, we will compete for sure

In the time that we share, let's go beyond compare

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, we want to see this through

The reason's right, the future's bright to win your hand and heart

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, our Winter Games be true

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m., and then airs Thursday, Feb. 15, Tuesday, Feb. 20, and Thursday. Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -