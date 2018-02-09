Nazanin Mandi Sets the Mood for Valentine's Day in Romantic Lingerie: Shop the Collection

Nazanin Mandi has found lingerie that suits her Platinum Life and her romantic life.

The singer and model is busy working on her debut album, expanding her swimsuit brand and planning a high-profile wedding to her fiancée,Miguel, so when it comes to getting ready for Valentine's Day...

Well, who wouldn't rather let the outfit do the talking when she slips into something special? No wonder Mandi is the face of Prettylittlething's new Valentine's Day collection.

The Instagram influencer teased some looks from the fun, flirty collection to her 1 million-plus followers last month—and we're pleased to show off the rest of PLT's luxe-looking yet affordable pieces, all of which fit effortlessly with Mandi's chic aesthetic, right here.