Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Get Into a Screaming Match on The View

It wasn't exactly Elisabeth Hasselbeck vs. Rosie O'Donnell 2.0 on The View Friday, but it sure came close. During Hot Topics, Joy Behar brought up former White House aide Rob Porter, who resigned over allegations of spousal abuse. Criticizing chief of staff John Kelly, who allegedly knew about his past, she asked, "Why is Kelly so shocked—shocked, I tell you—all of a sudden?"

Co-host Meghan McCain defended Rob's ex-wives, arguing, "We shouldn't make levy of this. We're talking the abuse of a woman. I mean—look at that photo! We should not be laughing." Visibly angry, Joy pointed her finger at Meghan and yelled, "We're talking about Kelly! We're talking about Kelly! We are not talking about abuse right now. Do not say something like that!"

"We are laughing and making levy at a serious—" Meghan said. Before she could finish making her argument, Behar interrupted her. "We are laughing at him being shocked," Joy maintained.

"It is very serious," Meghan said, "and as a Republican, I am offended."

"As a Democrat, I am offended by Republicans!" Joy yelled.

"You know what—" Meghan replied, just before being cut off again. This time, Sunny Hostin tried to keep the peace, telling her co-hosts, "Look, ladies—let's talk about the issue at hand."

"It's so fun," Meghan said, rolling her eyes.