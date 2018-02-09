Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Get Into a Screaming Match on The View

It wasn't exactly Elisabeth Hasselbeck vs. Rosie O'Donnell 2.0 on The View Friday, but it sure came close. During Hot Topics, Joy Behar brought up former White House aide Rob Porter, who resigned over allegations of spousal abuse. Criticizing chief of staff John Kelly, who allegedly knew about his past, she asked, "Why is Kelly so shocked—shocked, I tell you—all of a sudden?"
Co-host Meghan McCain defended Rob's ex-wives, arguing, "We shouldn't make levy of this. We're talking the abuse of a woman. I mean—look at that photo! We should not be laughing." Visibly angry, Joy pointed her finger at Meghan and yelled, "We're talking about Kelly! We're talking about Kelly! We are not talking about abuse right now. Do not say something like that!"
"We are laughing and making levy at a serious—" Meghan said. Before she could finish making her argument, Behar interrupted her. "We are laughing at him being shocked," Joy maintained.
"It is very serious," Meghan said, "and as a Republican, I am offended."
"As a Democrat, I am offended by Republicans!" Joy yelled.
"You know what—" Meghan replied, just before being cut off again. This time, Sunny Hostin tried to keep the peace, telling her co-hosts, "Look, ladies—let's talk about the issue at hand."
After discussing communications director Hope Hicks' relationship with Rob, and President Donald Trump's rumored disappointment in her involvement in the scandal, Meghan argued that no one should be working in the White House without a security clearance. Sunny agreed, but pointed out that Donald's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, doesn't have his yet. "How's he going to solve the Middle East crisis without it?" Joy wondered. "I don't know how he's gonna do it..."
After a heavy sigh, Meghan said, "Well, you're offended by Republicans, so all Republicans, probably, and everywhere...[you're] offended by me sitting here—because I'm a Republican!"
"I'm offended by a party that backs a racist!" Joy shouted.
"Oh, my God!" Meghan said. Joy continued to spar with her co-host, saying, "Oh, come on! Oh, come on, Meghan! Seventy-two percent of the Republican Party thinks he's a good role model."
"I'm going on The Van Jones Show on Saturday and I was actually looking forward to talking about this in a way that is respectful and not being told that just because I'm a Republican I'm offending you," Meghan said. "We're not going to move the needle one way or the other just throwing out platitudes and hubris like that. I would like to have a real conversation about it."
"Oh, really?" Joy asked. "Oh, really?"
"I don't know why you're sitting here saying you're offended by all Republicans," Meghan said. "I'm trying to give you my perspective—" Cutting her off again, Joy said, "Because 72 percent of them are backing a racist and somebody who has abused women. That's why! That's why!"
"Do you know that my father was accused of being racist, and Mitt Romney was accused of being racist, and Jeb Bush was accused?" Meghan asked. Fired up, Joy replied, "Your father is not in the Republican Party of today, darling! Those people are not in today's Republican party."
"Well," Meghan seethed, "I look forward to having this conversation with Van on Saturday."
"Good," Joy snapped.
Sunny ended the talk by reading Rob's statement, in which he denied the "outrageous" claims.