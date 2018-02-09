Kaia Gerber Is an '80-Glam Wednesday Addams at Tom Ford

Here's the thing about New York Fashion Week: It doesn't really kick off until Tom Ford shows.
The unofficial opener typically draws in the biggest celebrity guests and runway models of the day. Not to mention, his ultra-luxe, vintage-inspired designs are seemingly made for Hollywood elite. Case in point: Julianne Moore, Rosie Huntington-Whiteleyand La La Anthony—who was living her best life in a statement hat and menswear-inspired suit—sat front row. Not to mention, Gigi Hadid may have been booked at Jeremy Scott (who showed at a similar time), but that didn't stop her close circle—Zayn Malik, Anwar Hadid and Hailey Baldwin—from attending the Tom Ford show.
Don't worry—Kaia Gerber, along with Joan Smalls, held down the fashion fort, walking down the runway in black, animal-print, ‘80s-inspired ensembles.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Kaia Gerber
The 16-year-old model looked like a glam Wednesday Addams circa 1982, and we're into it!
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Kaia Gerber, Part 2
On her second walk, fierce fashion was on display, as the model wore zebra-print leggings and a matching bag.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Rawr! The model wore all kinds of animal prints on the runway.
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
La La Anthony
Outfitted in Tom Ford, La La wanted to wear something menswear-inspired despite the fact that it was a womenswear show, she told E! News. The look was made sexy with a lace bra and sheer heels we think BFF Kim Kardashian-West would approve.
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Rachel Zoe
An '80s-inspired show? That's the power stylist-turned-designer's bread and butter. The trendsetter left her house at 4 a.m. to make the Tom Ford show, she told E! News.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Julianne Moore
This all-black look is made interesting by all the different textures, from the drawstring pants to the strappy shoes.
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Hailey Baldwin
Just after a gig at Adidas Originals, the model sat front row at Tom Ford. By the way, she wore the same heels as Halsey at the Tom Ford menswear show earlier in the week.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Zayn Malik
Gigi may have been at Jeremy Scott at the time, but that didn't stop her boyfriend from supporting Tom Ford.
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Anwar Hadid & Nicola Peltz
Gigi's brother, who also models, and his girlfriend proved couples who do NYFW together stay together.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The structural jacket with the ruched dress makes a high-fashion combo.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
The simple LBD is only magnified by the actress' platinum-blonde hair.
