Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Sons Are Tennis Stars in the Making

by Diana Marti | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 10:59 AM

Training with mom!

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's kids Milan, 5, and Sasha, 3, might have a promising tennis career in their future. 

The "Chantaje" singer's little ones showcased their impressive skills in a video she shared.

"Training with mom," she captioned the post which shows Milan and Sasha taking turns practicing with the help of their instructor. 

Shakira praises them each by saying, "Great, Milan!" and "Great, Sasha!"

Just recently the kids also celebrated their birthdays, while their parents also share a birthday on Feb. 02.   

This summer, the star will kick off her highly anticipated El Dorado world tour. The tour was initially supposed to begin on November 8, 2017, but Shakira postponed it due to the vocal hemorrhaging.

As of now, Shakira's first show is slated for June 03 in Hamburg Germany. After headlining in Europe, the singer will head to the states in August. 

"This is another real challenge that I have ahead of me because it's the first time that I'm going to be touring with two kids," Shakira told E! News. "I'm going to take them for most of the tour, I'm going to take it one step at a time and try to figure it out as I go." 

