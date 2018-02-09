Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Sons Are Tennis Stars in the Making

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:26am PST

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's kids Milan, 5, and Sasha, 3, might have a promising tennis career in their future.

The "Chantaje" singer's little ones showcased their impressive skills in a video she shared.

"Training with mom," she captioned the post which shows Milan and Sasha taking turns practicing with the help of their instructor.

Shakira praises them each by saying, "Great, Milan!" and "Great, Sasha!"

Just recently the kids also celebrated their birthdays, while their parents also share a birthday on Feb. 02.

This summer, the star will kick off her highly anticipated El Dorado world tour. The tour was initially supposed to begin on November 8, 2017, but Shakira postponed it due to the vocal hemorrhaging.