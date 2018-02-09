Bella Hadid's Alleged Stalker Arrested After She Spots Him Outside of Her Apartment

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Freed

Dakota Johnson Taught Jamie Dornan How to Sexily Take Off Underwear

Peter Rabbit

This Peter Rabbit Red Band Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Drew Barrymore, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Catches Her Using a Dating App

Bella Hadid

BACKGRID

Bella Hadid spotted an unwanted visitor and had someone call 911. 

As Fashion Week was in full swing on Thursday in New York City the supermodel had her security call the police on a 37-year-old suspected stalker, TMZ reported. While a New York police department spokesperson could not confirm the identity of the victim, they did tell E! News the man had been arrested Thursday night after a 21-year-old female victim arrived to her apartment and allegedly saw him standing in front of her building with the intent to annoy and harass her.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect had been following the woman on social media and sending her unwanted messages and videos threatening her and her family and that she was in fear of her safety. 

Photos

Bella Hadid's Street Style

The alleged stalker was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking. According to TMZ, the suspect was still in custody as of Thursday night. E! News has reached out to Hadid's rep for comment. 

Meanwhile, Hadid didn't let her fear stop her from carrying on with her night as she later joined her sister Gigi Hadid, who opened and closed Jeremy Scott's fashion show Thursday night, at mutual friend Samuel Krost's birthday dinner. 

Stay safe, Bella!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Legal , Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -