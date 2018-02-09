Bella Hadid's Alleged Stalker Arrested After She Spots Him Outside of Her Apartment

Bella Hadid spotted an unwanted visitor and had someone call 911.

As Fashion Week was in full swing on Thursday in New York City the supermodel had her security call the police on a 37-year-old suspected stalker, TMZ reported. While a New York police department spokesperson could not confirm the identity of the victim, they did tell E! News the man had been arrested Thursday night after a 21-year-old female victim arrived to her apartment and allegedly saw him standing in front of her building with the intent to annoy and harass her.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect had been following the woman on social media and sending her unwanted messages and videos threatening her and her family and that she was in fear of her safety.