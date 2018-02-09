Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Catches Her Using a Dating App

"One guy wrote, 'What is someone like you doing on an app like this?' I was like, 'Is that a compliment and an insult all wrapped ambiguously and super clearly in one fell swoop? OK, there's that,'" she told Ellen DeGeneres. "Then I texted with this one guy and I said, 'OK, sure, if you feel inclined to go for a drink, that'd be great. But zero pressure.' Never, ever a response."

"Then there was a guy who said, 'I can meet you from 7 to 8 p.m. I have something afterwards, so that's my limited time window.' I'm such a Josie Grossie from Never Been Kissed, because I'm like, 'OK! So, I can't do it tonight—but I'm available every night this week.' It's, like, as lame as it gets! He writes me back and he goes, 'Uh, I'm gone for the holidays.' And that was it. Then he was gone. So, I got off. Off the site, I mean!" Barrymore laughed. Days later, she found herself in the kitchen with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. "He goes, 'Why are you on Raya?' I was like, 'How do you know? I was on it for four days! Five days! How do you know I'm on Raya?' He goes, 'Because I just saw your profile. It came up on my phone.' I go, 'When?!' And he goes, 'Like two days ago.' I was like, 'Motherf--ker!' I'm still on it! I'm still trying to get off of the site!"