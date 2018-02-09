Tonga's Shirtless Flag-Bearer Returns—Plus 6 More Memorable Moments From the 2018 Olympics Opening Ceremony

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 6:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Alleged Stalker Arrested After She Spots Him Outside of Her Apartment

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Freed

Dakota Johnson Taught Jamie Dornan How to Sexily Take Off Underwear

Peter Rabbit

This Peter Rabbit Red Band Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Opening Ceremony, Olympics 2018, Winter Games 2018

NBC

The 2018 Winter Olympics are here!

Held in Pyeongchang, the games kicked off Feb. 9 with the opening ceremony. Athletes from across the globe entered the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in order of the Korean alphabet, each team proudly carrying their country's flag and sporting their country's colors.

The ceremony was certainly a spectacle. There were gorgeous fireworks, elaborate song and dance productions, heartwarming symbols of peace and, of course, the historic lighting of the Olympic torch.

Missed some of the opening ceremony? No worries! We have you covered. Here's a roundup of seven of the most memorable moments from the 2018 opening ceremony.

5 Things You Need to Know About the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Tonga, Pita Taufatofua, Olympics 2018

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

1. When the Tongan flag-bearer reminded us he still has amazing abs 

Throwing it back to the 2016 Summer Oympics in Rio, Pita Taufatofua entered the stadium totally shirtless. Bermuda also bared the cold by wearing shorts.

Team USA, Opening Ceremony, 2018 Olympics

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

2. When Team USA walked out to "Gangnam Style" 

Bringing it back to this 2012 hit, the American athletes walked into the stadium to PSY's "Gangnam Style."

Opening Ceremony, Olympics 2018, Winter Games 2018

NBC

3. When the athletes from North Korea and South Korea marched under one flag

 

Despite years of conflict, the united team showed a historic symbol of solidarity.

4. When there was an incredible K-pop medley

From BTS' "DNA" to Big Gang's "Fantastic Baby," it was hard not to dance the cold away to these Korean pop hits.

Tiger, Olympics 2018, Opening Ceremony

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

5. When a beautiful white tiger entered the stadium

While there several beautiful performances throughout the ceremony, one of the most memorable moments was when children brought out a gigantic mechanical blue and white tiger.

Opening Ceremony, Olympics 2018, Winter Games 2018

NBC

6. When there was the moving performance of "Imagine"

 As John Lennon's classic hit was performed, a peaceful dove was formed out of lights.

Opening Ceremony, Olympics 2018, Winter Games 2018

NBC

7. When 1,200 drones were used to form the Olympic rings

According to 7Olympics, Australia's official home of the Pyeongchang Games, 1,200 drones were used to form the Olympic rings.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Olympics
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -