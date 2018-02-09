Justin Timberlake Makes Super Bowl Selfie Kid Cry With Another Surprise

What's better than one selfie with Justin Timberlake? Two. (Obviously.)

Ryan McKenna stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, where the 13-year-old reminisced about unwittingly becoming part of Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

"Boy, your life has changed, hasn't it?" DeGeneres asked.

"Yeah," the teen admitted. "This is so amazing."

Initially, McKenna—a diehard New England Patriots fan—was just excited to be at the game. "My dad told me two weeks before and I just started crying. I couldn't believe it. Just to go to the Super Bowl is a dream come true," he said. Fans were given no warning that Timberlake would be coming into the stands at the end of his set. "We didn't know," he told DeGeneres. "The lady told us we were in a good section, but we had no idea Justin was going to be there."