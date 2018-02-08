A Major TGIT Crossover Night Is Coming and the First Footage of Olivia Pope Meeting Annalise Keating Is Here

Not only is that the night that Olivia Pope meets Annalise Keating, but it's also the night that Meredith Grey meets Andy Herrera, the newest badass lady heroine in the TGIT world.
Just before Scandal and How to Get Away launch their crossover, Grey's Anatomy will feature an appearance by firefighter Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), who appears to have her hand stuck in a person. If she moves her hand, the person dies, and we're suddenly having flashbacks to that episode where Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) had her hand stuck in the body with the bomb (RIP bomb squad guy Kyle Chandler).
Then, at 9 p.m., Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) shows up on Scandal to ask Olivia (Kerry Washington) for help fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the US Supreme Court, though with Olivia currently not quite as attached to the White House as she used to be, it's not going to be that easy. That crossover then continues on How to Get Away with Murder at 10 p.m.
To be honest, we're not as concerned with the plot of that crossover as we are with the meeting of two of TV's most incredible actresses, so bring it on. You can see the first footage of that meeting in the trailer above, and it looks like neither woman seems to know who she's dealing with.
The full TGIT event starts Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. on ABC.