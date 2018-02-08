Chrissy Metz's Go-To Dress Brand Is Actually Affordable

Chrissy Metz's latest fashion comes with exciting news.

If you haven't noticed, the This Is Us star has developed an affinity for the wrap dress, a classic, universally-flattering silhouette. Recently, she wore the LOFT Paisley Wrap Midi Dress (as seen above) to a Coca-Cola-sponsored event during Golden Globes weekend. She paired the look with a black tank top, which covered her cleavage, and black flats for a comfortable-yet-red-carpet-worthy ensemble.

The brand known for its all-occasion, affordable clothing, is making another effort to prove its garments are for everyone. This week, it announced the launch of LOFT Plus, which offers clothing in sizes 16-26. Online, shoppers can use the "Find my True Fit" module to plug in their height, weight and bra size, and receive a size recommendation for the dress they're interested in. It's fast, easy and inclusive.