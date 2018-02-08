Chrissy Metz's Go-To Dress Brand Is Actually Affordable

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Chrissy Metz's latest fashion comes with exciting news.
If you haven't noticed, the This Is Us star has developed an affinity for the wrap dress, a classic, universally-flattering silhouette. Recently, she wore the LOFT Paisley Wrap Midi Dress (as seen above) to a Coca-Cola-sponsored event during Golden Globes weekend. She paired the look with a black tank top, which covered her cleavage, and black flats for a comfortable-yet-red-carpet-worthy ensemble.
The brand known for its all-occasion, affordable clothing, is making another effort to prove its garments are for everyone. This week, it announced the launch of LOFT Plus, which offers clothing in sizes 16-26. Online, shoppers can use the "Find my True Fit" module to plug in their height, weight and bra size, and receive a size recommendation for the dress they're interested in. It's fast, easy and inclusive.
Prior to the paisley dress, Chrissy sported the brand's Polka Dot Wrap Midi Dress, which retails for $89.50, to the set of Late Night With Seth Meyers.
"Sassy [Chrissy Metz] last night before @sethmeyers wearing custom @loft," stylist Penny Lovell said in an Instagram post.
Fortunately, her dress was a sneak peek of what was to come, not a custom garment. Now that the line has officially launched, you can shop her style with ease, no matter your dress size.
LOFT isn't alone in its approach. On Tuesday, NYDJ, a popular denim brand sold in Nordstrom stores, announced the release of Curves 360, which includes sizes 00-28. Along with new sizes, this denim uses shapewear technology to shape, boost and sculpt all shapes and sizes.
Thanks to these new launches, the size of your hips is becoming less of factor in greatness of your style.
