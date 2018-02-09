Inside Olympic Village Life at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang: The Condoms Are Only the Beginning

The Super Bowl is over, the Eagles have flown, the Cavs may be trying to trade LeBron and spring training doesn't start till Feb. 23.

But that's OK, because it's time for the most magical of sporting events, that unparalleled show of international camaraderie that is the Olympic Games. The 2018 Winter Olympics are underway in the South Korean county of Pyeongchang, where 2,952 athletes from all over the world have descended to compete in 102 events over the next two weeks.

And while exponentially more athletes amass during the Summer Games, this promises to be the largest-ever Winter Games, and that's a heck of a ton of men and women pouring into town with their hopes and their dreams, not to mention their gear and their entourages.

A majority of the sportsmen and women participating will go home without a medal, and many of them will be going back to day jobs afterward as teachers and accountants and other normal occupations, as biathlon alone doesn't usually pay the bills. But part of the delight of the Olympics is that, for this fortnight, almost all of the athletes—from the brand names to the one-hit wonders—will be bunking in similar circumstances in the sprawling Olympic Villages built for the occasion.