Tune In to E! for Everything New York Fashion Week 2018: Get the Scoop on Our Comprehensive NYFW Coverage!

Calling all fashion aficionados!
This year, E! is setting up headquarters at Spring Studios in the heart of Tribeca, bringing viewers an exclusive and inside look at one of the year's biggest fashion events—New York Fashion Week! Throughout Fashion Week, E! will broadcast across multiple platforms as Spring Studios transforms into the luxe E! Fashion Lab, which will feature an interactive photo activation sponsored by TRESemmé. Tune-in on-air, online and across mobile and social as E! gives fans around the globe their front row ticket to all things New York Fashion Week.
Viewers will get a front row seat to NYFW when the Model Squad: Fashion Week preview special airs Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. Follow along as this squad takes viewers off the runway and shows what life as a model is really like during Fashion Week, then learn insider tips and tricks from the supermodels themselves on everything from skincare to the latest trends. Cast includes: Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor. The eight-episode docu-series will launch later this year.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Then, E! is bringing a NYFW-themed episode of its new weekly Snapchat show What the Fashion on Snapchat Discover, featuring E! News correspondents Zuri Hall and Morgan Stewart along with comedian Justin Martindale as they humorously break down the hottest celebrity fashion trends directly from the stylish streets of New York during NYFW.
E!'s signature multiplatform coverage captures all the front row VIPs and runway magic, offering coveted access into the star studded shows and stylish red carpet parties, bringing fans the celebrity fashion and beauty secrets they need to know about—directly from Fashion Week. Plus E! News is taking viewers inside NYFW with celebs, bloggers and designers, revealing all the fashion and beauty secrets E! insiders need to know about and how to incorporate the looks into your own street style.
Our coverage will include breakout style segments and highlights of the most newsworthy show moments and attendees at the top runway shows and events. Plus E! News has exclusive interviews with NYFW's hottest models from Kaia Gerber to Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, and front row seats to all the biggest fashion shows from Alexander Wang to Calvin Klein to Jeremy Scott.
E!'s digital properties are bringing this star-studded week to the fans like never before with unprecedented video content on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, including Necessary Realness, featuring E! News correspondent Morgan Stewart and her unfiltered and outspoken take on the best of celeb street style at NYFW.
E!'s Front Five takes you closer to the fashion with an inside look at NYFW as shown through the lens of an exclusive Instagram story docu-series, featuring a collection of five up-and-comers from in and around the fashion industry, including model and star of E!'s new series Model Squad Caroline Lowe, celebrity stylist Rox Brown, high-profile fashion publicist Sydney Reising, New York based-and-bred designer Sandy Liang, and DJ and entrepreneur Brendan Fallis.
Additionally, coverage includes video pieces from E! Style Collective contributors to help fans recreate the trending looks from New York Fashion Week with the ultimate how-to-guides for makeup, hair and styling, and provide insight into what's next on the scene. Take part in all of the action at www.eonline.com, on the E! News mobile app, @enews across social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) as well as @estylecollective (Facebook) and @stylecollective (Instagram).
Where else can you get all-access comprehensive NYFW coverage like that?!