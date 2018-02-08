Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash Over Topless Photo Taken by North West

Kim Kardashian is receiving some backlash after posting a photo of herself without a shirt on, taken by daughter North West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a picture on Instagram Thursday morning which appears to show herself in the process of changing in front of a mirror. It looks like Kim was in the middle of taking off or putting on her bra when North snapped a pic of her.

To the right of the picture, you can see North in the mirror taking the photo of her mom with the flash on. "[camera emoji] by North," Kim captioned the post.