Joanna Gaines Shares New Pregnancy Photos: "There's No Hiding This Baby Bump Anymore"

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 11:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jay-Z, Jay Z, Beyonce, Grammys Candids

Truth or Trash: Is Beyoncé Being Too Cheap?! Has Jessica Biel Already Started Teaching Her Son About Sex?!

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Receives Backlash Over "Leanest Livable Weight" Discussion

ESC: NYFW Best Looks Winter 2018, Ulla Johnson

Best Runway Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2018

Joanna Gaines is about to welcome her fifth child with Chip Gaines, and it looks like the Fixer Upper star is ready to show off her baby bump. 

"Photoshoot today and there's no hiding this baby bump anymore," she wrote.

The HGTV celeb also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the photo session. In one photo, Joanna can be seen making a heart with her fingers over her bump. And while Joanna has been known to have pretty perfect locks, the star said her hair wasn't holding up for the shoot. 

"My hair does not want to cooperate," she wrote.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' Love Story Beyond Fixer Upper

Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Joanna gave fans a glimpse of her bump back in January when her husband announced her pregnancy.

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

"Gaines party of 7," he wrote at the time. "(If you're still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines."

Joanna and Chip are already parents to four children: Drake, 12, Ella Rose, 11, Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 7.

The couple currently appear in the fifth and final season of Fixer Upper. In Today interview, Joanna cited their "growing family" as a reason for leaving the show.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Joanna Gaines , Chip Gaines
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -